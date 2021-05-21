Gulden Trading 53.4% Higher This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00489078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 544,472,833 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.