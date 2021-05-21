Hailiang Education Group (HLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

