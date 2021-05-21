Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

HALO stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

