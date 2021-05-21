Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by 335.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE HBB traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $24.13. 34,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

