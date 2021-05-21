Hamilton E. James Sells 70,175 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.15. 4,291,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.