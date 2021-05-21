Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,243,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 275,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

