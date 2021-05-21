Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

