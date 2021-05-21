Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells $107,500.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 154,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,765. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HROW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.