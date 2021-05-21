Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Harsco has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

