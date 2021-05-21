Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

