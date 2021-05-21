Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 702 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,447,000 after buying an additional 222,147 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,550 shares of company stock worth $16,380,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

SCCO stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

