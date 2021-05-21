Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.