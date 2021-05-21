Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

