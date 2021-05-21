Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 412 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 66,095 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

BATS SMDV opened at $66.19 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.