HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Trading 1.1% Higher

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 382,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 221,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.