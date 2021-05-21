Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

