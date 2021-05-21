Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:HE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,395. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

