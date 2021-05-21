Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,042. Hawkins has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

