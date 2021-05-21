HC Wainwright Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $23.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -11.86.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Immunovant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.