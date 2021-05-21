HC Wainwright Raises CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target to $4.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

