HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

