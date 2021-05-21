Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.50.

HRX opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.98. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$17.55.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

