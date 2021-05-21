Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $81.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock valued at $82,100,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

