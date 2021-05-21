Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 287,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

