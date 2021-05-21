Himension Fund Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Himension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 282.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,530 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 9.2% of Himension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Himension Fund owned about 0.13% of Peloton Interactive worth $42,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. 138,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,261,871. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,168 shares of company stock worth $69,129,269. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

