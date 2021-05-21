Himension Fund Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Himension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Editas Medicine makes up 0.2% of Himension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

