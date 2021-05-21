Hive (HIVE) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Hive has a total market cap of $175.56 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,104,408 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

