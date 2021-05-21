Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOWL. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollywood Bowl Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.01. The stock has a market cap of £400.88 million and a PE ratio of 261.11.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.