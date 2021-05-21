HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,215

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 955 ($12.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,105.29. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

