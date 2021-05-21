Horizen Price Down 36% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Horizen has a total market cap of $986.45 million and approximately $115.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $88.85 or 0.00213191 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00453078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00178770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,102,950 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

