Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.