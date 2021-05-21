Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

