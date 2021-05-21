Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $14,796,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
