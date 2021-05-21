Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $14,796,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.