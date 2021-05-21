Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 22,788 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

