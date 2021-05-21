Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $455.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

