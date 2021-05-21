Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 2.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.20 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

