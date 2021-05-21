Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

