Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

