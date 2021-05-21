HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is North Growth Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HPQ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 101,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,269. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

