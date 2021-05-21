H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HRUFF opened at $13.04 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.