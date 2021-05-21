Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Sell”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of HNP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 21,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,693. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.