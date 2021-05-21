Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.01. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,680. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $201.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

