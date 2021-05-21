Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Robert Assabgui Sells 2,852 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.29. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.77.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

