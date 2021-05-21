Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.30

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.49%.

About Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.