Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

HUIZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $304.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.60. Huize has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

