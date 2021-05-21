HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Michael L. Hammer Acquires 1,000 Shares

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Michael L. Hammer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

NASDAQ:HVBC opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

