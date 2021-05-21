HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Price Down 68% This Week

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $588,777.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperAlloy has traded down 68% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00350438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00199550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.40 or 0.00812476 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

