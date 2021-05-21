Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Upgraded to Add by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to an add rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

HYVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

LON HYVE opened at GBX 113.67 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.29. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.