Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 120 ($1.57).

LON:HYVE opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.29. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66).

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

