Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 120 ($1.57).
LON:HYVE opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.29. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66).
Hyve Group Company Profile
