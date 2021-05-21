i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.55 million and the lowest is $55.42 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $212.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 1,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,775. The stock has a market cap of $994.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.